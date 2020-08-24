Students, faculty call on Temple University to move completely online

It was the first day of classes online and in-person at Temple University Monday and not everyone was happy about it. Temple's Faculty Union and Student Government Association held a protest calling on the university to move completely online.

A university spokesperson told FOX 29’s Kelly Rule that students do have the option to make a completely virtual schedule and they are working with teachers who do not want to come to campus. They say they consulted with state, city, Temple Health and education leaders before allowing just under 9,000 students on campus, which is down from 27,000.

The university will also open a dedicated facility in Morgan Hall for testing and cleared out dorms specifically for students who test positive or need to quarantine.

According to the university spokesperson, they set up a hotline for students to report large gatherings after police shut down "several" over the weekend. So far, they say they tested about 2,900 students for COVID-19.

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP