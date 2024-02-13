Students injured during school bus crash with truck in Medford: officials

article

A school bus and a truck collided in a Medford intersection, injuring several students.

The accident happened Tuesday afternoon, just before 3 p.m., at the intersection of Hawkin and Skeet roads, not far from I-70, in the Burlington County community, officials said.

According to authorities, there were between 10 and 12 students on the bus at the time of the accident. All of the students were taken to a local hospital for treatment. There was no information regarding their conditions.

There was no word on how many people were in the truck and whether they were injured or their condition.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident. Police closed Hawkin Road at that intersection and there was no word on when it would reopen.