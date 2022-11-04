Students, staff evacuated from Bethlehem school as a precaution for health issues

article

Students, teachers and staff were evacuated from Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter School, in Northampton County, after many of them reportedly felt ill in the building.

Officials with the Bethlehem school announced the evacuation Friday on their Facebook page, saying the evacuation was "out of an abundance of caution."

Fire crews and EMS were called to the school on the 1500 block of Valley Center Parkway sometime between noon and 1 p.m. on a reported carbon monoxide incident.

Medics were treating those who did not feel well and crews were checking the building for ay potential problems, according to officials.

Reunification information was said to be released in a timely fashion, though there was no additional information on how many people were being treated or what their conditions were. In addition, there was no further information on where a reunification rendezvous might have been arranged.