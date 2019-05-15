Study: 6 or more cups of coffee per day linked to increased risk of heart disease

If you are experiencing heart palpitations, anxiousness and jitters because of your caffeine consumption, it might not be because your barista finally made your coffee right today, it could be because your body is trying to tell you that you're drinking too much.



While limiting your daily coffee intake for the sake of your health might seem counter-intuitive to the common caffeine consumer, Dr. Ang Zhou and Professor Elina Hyppönen from the University of South Australia say their research has found that too much coffee might actually be deadly.

According to the study, excess caffeine consumption can actually lead to a higher risk of cardiovascular disease as well as other complications.

The study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition analyzed 347,077 individuals who ranged in age from 37 to 73, and looked for any associations between their coffee intake and their risk of cardiovascular disease.

Individuals who drank six or more cups had a 22-percent increased risk of developing cardiovascular disease.

The study also goes on to say that coffee can contains many other substances, such as polyphenols, diterpenoids and trace minerals that have been linked to various health conditions.

"An estimated three billion cups of coffee are enjoyed every day around the world," Hyppönen said, and based on the data, roughly six cups of coffee was the tipping point in which caffeine started to "negatively affect cardiovascular risk."

"Most people would agree that if you drink a lot of coffee, you might feel jittery, irritable or perhaps even nauseus," Hyppönen said in a press release.

While your fifth double espresso might make you feel more efficient and ready to tackle the rest of the day, this could also be an indicator that you have reached your limit.

Advertisement

"In order to maintain a healthy heart and a healthy blood pressure, people must limit their coffees to fewer than six cups a day," said Hyppönen.

According to the World Health Organization, cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death. In fact, 17.9 million people die each year from the condition.

The research might say that five cups is within the permissible limit, but it should be noted that everyone should be aware of their limits. If you're beginning to feel irritable or nauseated, it might be time to put the latte down.







