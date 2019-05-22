Study: More than half of Americans suffer from “workout hangovers”

article

Everyone knows drinking too much can lead to hangovers, but now researchers say a growing number of Americans are being impacted by ‘workout hangovers.’

Researchers say the pain people feel after a workout is impacting their ability to function in normal daily activities.

The study, conducted by OnePoll, found more than 1 in 4 active Americans have skipped work because of their workout hangovers.

Additionally, roughly 55 percent of people have experienced a workout hangover, causing them to stay inside all day.

Experts say these workout hangovers are the result of a few main problems, including a lack of knowledge about post-workout recovery techniques, and a people spending a quarter of their time in the gym going “too hard.”