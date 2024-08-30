Sue Serio shares breast cancer diagnosis, road to recovery: 'My prognosis is excellent'

FOX 29's Sue Serio sat down at the Good Day Philadelphia desk Friday morning to share her breast cancer journey following a recent diagnosis.

Below you will find a message from Sue in her own words about her battle, and the importance of early detection.

I don’t know a single woman who looks forward to a mammogram, do you? I certainly don’t.

It’s an uncomfortable procedure, but it's incredibly important. Here’s my story:



A few weeks ago, my annual mammogram (I call it a "mash-o-gram") revealed a small spot that was different from the tissue around it. After a biopsy revealed it was malignant, I had my diagnosis, followed by these words: it’s very, very small and you’re going to be fine.



It’s called "early detection," and for the second time in my life, it’s probably going to save me.



In 2012, I was faced with a similar situation: a teeny tiny spot found in my annual mammogram. When the doctor performed the lumpectomy, he couldn’t find any cancer – none. Apparently, the biopsy had gotten it all! Amazing! It was because of early detection.



And thanks to that experience, I have never procrastinated about my yearly screening again.



It’s 12 years later, and I am facing a similar situation. I will have surgery the day after Labor Day, about four weeks of recovery time, and some radiation therapy.



My prognosis is excellent, and it’s because of early detection.



Let’s be honest, a cancer diagnosis is scary. But it is not a death sentence.



I know I have a challenging time ahead. I also know that ultimately I’m going to be fine, thanks to the team of kind and compassionate professionals at Penn Medicine’s Abramson Cancer Center.



Of course, I wish I didn’t have to go through this. I wish there were no more cancer stories to tell.



My only hope in sharing my experience is to make sure you don’t put off your screenings, and to make sure you get your loved ones in for their screenings. That someone who is procrastinating right now will make the appointment.



Get screened and get on with your life. That’s my plan. See you soon!