Expand / Collapse search

Summer camps await answers for opening for season

By Marcus Espinoza
Published 
Updated just in
Coronavirus
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Blue Bell Camp might be in jeopardy of not opening due to the coronavirus pandemic

A summer camp in Blue Bell is in danger of not being able to open this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic. FOX 29's Marcus Espinoza reports.

Blue Bell, Pa. - For nearly 75 years kids have been coming to the Blue Bell Camp and partaking in the activities. However, this year there's a big question whether or not this will even happen this summer.

Tom Harris is the owner and director at  Blue Bell Camp, which a day camp that has been around since the Roosevelt Administration.

They planned on starting their 75th summer this year on June 22, but now, coronavirus has presented never before seen problems.

“The not so fine part is that teaching, you’re not six feet apart typically. we don’t teach from the sidewalk and bark orders from there. We typically are just a couple feet apart that’s gonna be a challenge," he said.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP 