Summer camps await answers for opening for season

For nearly 75 years kids have been coming to the Blue Bell Camp and partaking in the activities. However, this year there's a big question whether or not this will even happen this summer.

Tom Harris is the owner and director at Blue Bell Camp, which a day camp that has been around since the Roosevelt Administration.

They planned on starting their 75th summer this year on June 22, but now, coronavirus has presented never before seen problems.

“The not so fine part is that teaching, you’re not six feet apart typically. we don’t teach from the sidewalk and bark orders from there. We typically are just a couple feet apart that’s gonna be a challenge," he said.

