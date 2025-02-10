Super Bowl violence: Police assaults, reckless behavior, vandalism lead to arrests, citations

The Brief Philadelphia police announced nearly 10 arrests were made during Sunday's Super Bowl celebration. Nearly 30 more people were cited for their actions. Further details about the arrest have yet to be released.



A night of celebration in Philadelphia was not without its moments of violence and chaos following the Eagles Super Bowl victory.

What we know:

From Center City to South Philly and beyond, thousands of fans flooded the streets with excitement Sunday night.

Despite warnings from Mayor Cherelle Parker and other city leaders, several fans were spotted climbing and tearing up poles, jumping on vehicles, setting off fireworks and starting fires in the middle of crowds.

On Monday, police also announced that several arrests were made and dozens of citations were issued overnight, along with multiple acts of vandalism.

By the numbers:

At least nine people were arrested; six of them for assaulting police officers, two for aggravated assault, one for reckless endangerment and one for disorderly conduct.

Another 29 people were cited for disorderly conduct.

Police also said four Sanitation Department trucks were vandalized along with four Philadelphia businesses:

Santander Bank at 1616 Walnut Street

Free People Store at 1632Walnut Street

Chase Bank at 1636 Walnut Street

Brooks Brothers at 1513Walnut Street

What we don't know:

Police have yet to release the identities of those arrested, along with any other information regarding the incidents.

What they're saying:

Francis works in a bank struck by vandals in an act he called "unbelievable."

"It’s insane. No need to be breaking glass in the city," he said.

Debbie Eissler, of Rittenhouse Square, was "so disappointed" by the vandalism, including a ransacked linen truck that was set ablaze.

"I’m so disappointed, like I wish this wouldn’t happen," she said. "This makes us, makes the city look bad."

The backstory:

These arrests come just two weeks after Philadelphia police released a "Major Incidents" report following the city's NFC Championship celebration.

In total, 30 adults and one juvenile were cited for Disorderly Conduct or Failure to Disperse, and three adults were charged.