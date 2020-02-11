Surveillance video shows 3 females robbing, assaulting woman in South Philadelphia

Police are investigating after they say three females assaulted and robbed a woman in South Philadelphia.

The incident occurred on the 1600 block of South Broad Street around 9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16.

Surveillance footage shows the the suspects attacking the 40-year-old victim from behind and assaullting her before stealing her purse.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-3013 or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

