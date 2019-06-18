Police: Man, 71, charged with 4 sex assaults in South Philadelphia

article

Police have arrested a 71-year-old man who they say is responsible for multiple sexual assaults across South Philadelphia.

Duong Thach, of Lansdale, Pennsylvania, was arrested by Philadelphia police on Tuesday, June 11.

Thach was charged with rape, statuatory sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a minor, indecent exposure and related offenses.

The sexual assault incidents allegely took place between Jan. 1 to May 8 on South Carlisle, Christian, South 13th and West Porter streets.

Further information regarding the incidents was not immediately disclosed.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, Women Organized Against Rape (WOAR), a Philadelphia nonprofit, has free counseling services available, regardless of how much time has passed since the trauma. WOAR’s 24/7 Hotline number to help victims is 215-985-3333.

Philadelphia’s Sexual Assault Resource Center and Philadelphia Police Department’s Special Victims Unit (SVU) also operate 24/7 to help victims. They are located at 300 E. Hunting Park and can be reached at 215-685-3251.