Surveillance video shows Pennsylvania Governor's Mansion firebomb attack

The Brief Prosecutors shared chilling new surveillance footage of the firebombing attack on the Pennsylvania Governor's Mansion. Balmer pleaded guilty Tuesday to 22 counts of arson, one for each person who was at the home during the attack. He was sentenced to 25-50 years in prison.



Cody Balmer, a man who pleaded guilty to starting a fire at the Pennsylvania Governor's Mansion earlier this year, is seen on newly released surveillance video tossing a Molotov cocktail through a broken window of the Harrisburg estate to begin the firebombing attack.

What we know:

Investigators say Balmer carefully approached the south side of the property and smashed one of the windows with a sledgehammer before tossing a Molotov Cocktail inside to start the fire.

Video shows Balmer walk to an adjacent window and smash it with the sledgehammer to gain access inside the home where Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, his wife, their two children and over a dozen other people were spending the night.

Chilling surveillance video shows Balmer walking through the residence holding a second Molotov Cocktail. He attempts to break down a door where investigators say the governor, his family and other guests slept.

Featured article

Balmer, according to investigators, then moved to the dining room where he set off the second Molotov Cocktail before fleeing through the exit door.

Balmer turned himself into police the same day and told police that he targeted the Governor's Mansion over "the military actions of the State of Israel in Gaza."

He admitted to police in an interview that he would have attacked Shapiro, who is Jewish, with the sledgehammer if he came upon him during the attack.

Dig deeper:

The flames caused millions of dollars in damage, though no one was hurt. Governor Shapiro, his family, guests and state troopers inside the residence had to be awakened and evacuated as the fire spread through the southern wing of the building.

Under a plea deal, Balmer was sentenced to 25 to 50 years in prison, pleading guilty to charges including attempted murder, terrorism, aggravated arson, aggravated assault and 22 counts of arson.

What's next:

Investigators say the fire damaged walls, tables, dishes, a piano and several windows. The residence, built in 1968, did not have sprinklers at the time of the attack.

Repairs and new security upgrades are still underway, according to state officials.