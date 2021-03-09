Survey: Philadelphia ranked one of the least happy cities in America
PHILADELPHIA - The City of Brotherly Love has been ranked toward the bottom of a list of the happiest cities in the nation, according to a new survey by Wallethub.
Philadelphia was ranked 160th out of 182 cities.
"What people might not realize is that where they live may also determine how happy they are. Location plays a hand in how bright or gloomy our days are," the survey explained.
Based on the criteria of the survey, Philadelphia bottomed out in markings for emotional and physical well-being along with income and employment.
The happiest cities were Fremont, California; Bismarck, North Dakota; and Fargo, North Dakota.
Newark, New Jersey, and Wilmington, Delaware also ranked very low in the survey coming in at 167 and 168 respectively.
___
