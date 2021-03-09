Survey: Philadelphia ranked one of the least happy cities in America

article

The City of Brotherly Love has been ranked toward the bottom of a list of the happiest cities in the nation, according to a new survey by Wallethub.

Philadelphia was ranked 160th out of 182 cities.

"What people might not realize is that where they live may also determine how happy they are. Location plays a hand in how bright or gloomy our days are," the survey explained.

Based on the criteria of the survey, Philadelphia bottomed out in markings for emotional and physical well-being along with income and employment.

The happiest cities were Fremont, California; Bismarck, North Dakota; and Fargo, North Dakota.

Newark, New Jersey, and Wilmington, Delaware also ranked very low in the survey coming in at 167 and 168 respectively.

Advertisement

___

MORE PHILADELPHIA NEWS:

Officials promise improved transparency following report on former vaccination partner Philly Fighting COVID

Philadelphia Pre-K to 2nd grade students resume hybrid learning at 53 schools Monday

School District of Philadelphia exploring plans for additional instruction options over summer

Philadelphia continues vaccination effort with FEMA's mass clinic

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter