Survey reports drunk shopping is a $45 billion a year industry

Drunk shopping is a money maker. According to the daily non-traditional news site 'The Hustle', drunk shopping is a $45 billion a year industry.

Its readers’ survey estimates that people in Pennsylvania spend between $400 to $500 a year on drunk purchases. In New Jersey, average spending runs just under $700 dollars annually. The site did not have statistics on Delaware.

The Hustle also breaks down drunk spending habits based on career industries. The site seems to think that people who work in fashion spend the most money after slinging a few back at nearly $950 a year. The Hustle says its survey and stats are estimates and “all in good fun.”