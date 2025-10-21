Suspects wanted for attempted armored truck robbery outside Philly Wawa: FBI

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) have released images of suspects they say are wanted for an attempted armored truck robbery that occurred in front of a Wawa in Philadelphia.

What we know:

The FBI is asking for the public's help in identifying the individuals involved in the attempted robbery of a Loomis truck driver in front of the Wawa located on the 7700 block of Frankford Avenue in Philadelphia.

On October 17, at around 8:00 a.m., officials say two masked men, one carrying a rifle, attempted to rob the truck driver.

The Loomis driver fired five rounds at the suspects before they fled down the alley behind the Wawa.

They say the suspects left a stolen Acura RDX at the scene and got into a stolen red Honda Accord waiting for them in the alley behind the Wawa.

Then, officials say the two suspects and their getaway driver left the stolen Honda Accord and fled the area on foot.

The FBI released the following images of the suspects:

Suspects wanted in the attempted robbery of a Loomis truck driver in front of the Wawa located on the 7700 block of Frankford Avenue in Philadelphia.

What you can do:

The suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information concerning this case, please contact your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or you can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.