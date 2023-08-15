Video: Suspect sought in gunpoint robbery at North Philadelphia convenience store

article

Police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery of a North Philadelphia convenience store last Thursday.

Officials say that the suspect entered Paula Mini Market located at 2401 North 16th Street at about 6:00 p.m.

Surveillance video captures a man wearing dark clothing and a ski mask pulling out a black and silver handgun and pointing it towards the cashier standing behind a counter.

The clerk then proceeded to follow the suspect’s instructions according to police, giving the suspect an unknown amount of money. The suspect then fled the store in an unknown direction.

The Philadelphia Police Department’s Central Detective Division is leading the investigation and urges members of the public who see the suspect or have information to contact them.