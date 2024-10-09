Suspect arrested for August stabbing death inside West Philadelphia rooming house
PHILADELPHIA - A man has been charged with murder several weeks after another man was stabbed to death in West Philadelphia.
The victim was found suffering from multiple stab wounds on the 300 block of North Simpson Street on August 19.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, and identified as Alfred Robinson.
Police say the deadly stabbing happened in a rooming house, but the motive is still unknown.
On Tuesday, police arrested 45-year-old Calvin Lewis and charged him with murder.