FBI still seeking answers for newborn found dead in NJ dumpster in 1986

A deceased infant has gone unidentified for nearly four decades, but officials are still hoping to solve the disturbing cold case.

The remains of the newborn baby girl were found in a dumpster behind a shopping center on Ganttown Road in Washington Township on December 4,1986.

Law enforcement says "Baby Jane Doe" was wrapped in a beach towel depicting an African Plains scene, then put in a silver, plastic trash bag.

She weighed approximately seven pounds, and had dark hair and brown eyes.

Her death was ruled a homicide by asphyxiation.

On Wednesday, FBI Philadelphia released a poster showing the beach towel in hopes of receiving new information.

"Though it has been almost 40 years, we are hoping this poster jogs someone’s memory, that someone who might have information comes forward," said Wayne A. Jacobs, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Philadelphia.

Anyone with information is asked to contact FBI Philadelphia, or their local FBI field office.