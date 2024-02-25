Suspect arrested, gun recovered after shooting in East Mount Airy leaves man critical: police

article

A man is in critical condition after police say a shooting occurred in East Mount Airy Sunday evening.

According to police, at around 6:04 p.m. on the 600 block of East Mount Airy Avenue, a 43-year-old man was shot multiple times in his back.

Upon arrival, officers recovered a firearm that they believe was linked to the shooting incident.

They say the victim was transported to Einstein Hospital via private vehicle where he has been placed in critical condition.

Officials have arrested one suspect in connection to the shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation.



