Suspect arrested in connection with armed robberies at SEPTA stations, officials say

Authorities say a suspect is in custody after a number of robberies that occurred at multiple SEPTA train stations Saturday.

The robberies happened in the areas of 15th Street/City Hall Station and 30th Street Station on the Market-Frankford Line.

Sunday night, SEPTA officials confirmed to FOX 29 that a suspect had been identified and taken into custody. Earlier Sunday, police released photos of a male who was wanted for questioning in connection to the incidents.

Authorities had been investigating three similar incidents that occurred Saturday.

The first took place around 2 p.m. in the concourse connecting City Hall and 15th Street stations. Authorities say a male suspect demanded money from a victim at gunpoint.

A similar incident is said to also have taken place at the Market Frankford Line's 30th Street Station around 9 p.m.

Authorities also stated that a third incident occurred at 30th Street's Market-Frankford Line stop. In that incident, two people were held at gunpoint and forced to withdraw cash from an ATM.

No injuries were reported to any of the victims.

