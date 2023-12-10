2 Philadelphia officers shot, suspect critically injured after pursuit, shootout: police

Another act of gun violence in Philadelphia has left two police officers injured, along with the man officials say fired the terrifying shots.

Police say officers were responding to reports of shots fired on Cottman Avenue when they notice a possible suspected vehicle around 2 a.m.

A police pursuit ensued for a couple miles, until a total of four highway patrol officers attempted to stop the suspect at Frankford Avenue and Welsh Road.

The suspect then rammed one of the patrol vehicles, according to authorities.

Gunfire erupted as the officers exited their vehicles.

Police say the suspect fired at the officers, who then all returned fire.

Two of the highway patrol officers were struck, one in the head, and the other in the face. Both were transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

The suspect, a 40-year-old man, was also struck. He is said to be in critical condition, and undergoing surgery.

'We are very blessed and lucky to be able to know that they're going to recover from this incident physically," said Interim Police Commissioner John Stanford.

The male officers have yet to be identified. However, police say one is a 6-year veteran, and the other has 10 years on the job.

Stanford also said that this is the second time one of the officers has been shot on the job.

"Having to be involved in something like this again after returning and, you know, from the first ordeal, again, you shouldn't have to deal with this, you know. But that's the oath that they swear to in terms of protecting and serving," he said.

Police say the suspect, who has also yet to be identified, has multiple prior offenses, including violation of the Youth Firearms Act.

A firearm was recovered from the suspect.

Police say they are unsure how many shots were fired at this time, and are still investigating the initial shooting that led to the pursuit.



