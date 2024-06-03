Suspect disconnected security cameras during burglary of Philadelphia church: police

article

Investigators in Philadelphia are searching for a burglar accused of breaking into a church and disconnecting its security cameras before he stole several items.

The Philadelphia Police Department shared video of the suspect entering the rear door of St. Helena's Parish Church in Olney in the early morning hours of May 21.

Investigators say the suspect, described as a Black man between 30-40-years-old, broke the door to enter the church and disconnected security cameras while inside.

Police are unsure exactly how long the unknown man was inside the church. Several items were reported stolen, according to investigators.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.