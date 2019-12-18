Suspect fires more than 20 rounds into North Philly house party; man critical

Police are investigating after a suspect opened fire at a North Philadelphia house party, critically wounding a 20-year-old man.

The incident occurred just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday on the 1900 block of Page Street.

Police said people between the ages of 18 and 25 were inside the house playing video games and music at the time of the shooting. More than 20 shell casings were recovered from the scene.

The house was being rented out for the party, according to officials.

The victim, who suffered five gunshot wounds to the chest, was transported to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

