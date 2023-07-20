Suspect identified in Philadelphia prison attack that left corrections officer with serious injuries

article

An arrest warrant has been issued for an inmate at a Philadelphia’s Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility after a corrections officer was attacked on Sunday afternoon, according to officials.

According to the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office, Tarrell Rister is accused of violently attacking a corrections officer who was attempting to lock him in his cell at around 3p.m. on the day of the incident.

The officer was knocked unconscious during the incident and left with broken bones in their nose and face that required treatment in an intensive care unit.

Rister was being housed in the facility awaiting retrial for a 2017 murder. A mistrial was declared in that case after officials say he physically assaulted his legal counsel, among other alleged actions.

As a result of Sunday’s incident, Rister has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, and related offenses.