Suspect identified in shooting death of 11-year-old boy in Oxford Circle

A 19-year-old man is being sought in connection to a deadly shooting that claimed the life of an 11-year-old boy and injured a 14-year-old who were shot while riding a motorized scooter last week in Oxford Circle, police said.

The Philadelphia Police Department on Wednesday named Khalif Cooper Baldwin as the man "responsible for the murder." Authorities obtained an arrest warrant for Cooper Baldwin on Wednesday but did not release a photo of the alleged gunman.

Officers from the city's 2nd district were called to the 1500 block of McKinley Street around 6:30 p.m. Friday for reports of a shooting. Responding officers found an 11-year-old victim, later identified as Harley Belance, unconscious with a gunshot wound to the neck.

The boy was taken by police to St. Christopher’s Hospital where he died just before 7 p.m., police said.

A 14-year-old boy was driven to Jeanes Hospital by private vehicle with gunshot wounds to the ankle and arm. Police say he is in stable condition.

Immediately following the shooting, investigators said a suspect was spotted firing from the steps of a property on the 1400 block of McKinley Street. It's unknown if the boys were the intended target.

