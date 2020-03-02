Suspect in custody after standoff, shootout with FBI agents in Reading

A man has been taken into custody following a daylong standoff in Berks County on Monday.

Rafael Vega-Rodriguez, 37, was apprehended overnight in Leola, Pennsylvania, according to the FBI.

The incident began overnight Sunday when FBI agents approached Vega-Rodriguez about an ongoing investigation. That's when he reportedly began firing on agents.

Authorities believed Vega-Rodriguez ran into a home on Grennwich Street where Monday's standoff unfolded.

FOX 29's Jeff Cole reported several loud bangs were heard throughout the day after agents equiped with millitary weapons entered the home.

A $10,000 reward was offered for information leading to Vega-Rodriguez's arrest and conviction.

No further information has been released at this time.

