Suspect sought in 2024 SEPTA station shooting arrested in South Philadelphia

The Brief Benjamin McClain, 32, was arrested for a fatal double shooting at the Arrott Transportation Center in May 2024. Stephen Young, 33, was killed in the shooting and a 20-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to the back and legs. McClain was arrested by U.S. Marshals in South Philadelphia.



A shooting suspect accused of killing a man and wounding another at a SEPTA station over a year ago was taken into custody in Philadelphia.

What we know:

Benjamin McClain, 32, was arrested by federal agents on the 2600 block of Wolf Street in South Philadelphia.

McClain is accused of a double shooting in May 2024 at the Arrott Transportation Center that claimed the life of 33-year-old Stephen Young.

A 20-year-old man also suffered gunshot wounds to his back and legs in the afternoon rush hour shooting.

Dig deeper:

Video surveillance shared by police during the investigation sought to identify a man seen brandishing a gun.

The suspect, another man, and an unidentified woman are seen together before and after the shooting, video shows.

The Philadelphia Police Department offered a $20k reward for information leading to their arrests.