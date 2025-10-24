Suspect sought in 2024 SEPTA station shooting arrested in South Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A shooting suspect accused of killing a man and wounding another at a SEPTA station over a year ago was taken into custody in Philadelphia.
What we know:
Benjamin McClain, 32, was arrested by federal agents on the 2600 block of Wolf Street in South Philadelphia.
McClain is accused of a double shooting in May 2024 at the Arrott Transportation Center that claimed the life of 33-year-old Stephen Young.
A 20-year-old man also suffered gunshot wounds to his back and legs in the afternoon rush hour shooting.
Dig deeper:
Video surveillance shared by police during the investigation sought to identify a man seen brandishing a gun.
The suspect, another man, and an unidentified woman are seen together before and after the shooting, video shows.
The Philadelphia Police Department offered a $20k reward for information leading to their arrests.