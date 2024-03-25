1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at SEPTA station in Frankford: police

article

One person is dead and another is injured after police say a shooting occurred in Philadelphia’s Frankford area Monday.

SKYFOX was live over Arrott Transportation Center, located on the 1500 block of Arrott Street where police say the incident occurred at around 4:50 p.m. Monday.

One man was shot in his chest and was transported to Temple Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

They say another man was shot once in his back and twice in his left leg. That victim was also taken to Temple Hospital via private vehicle and is in stable condition.

A firearm was recovered at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.