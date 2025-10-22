Suspect sought after fatal hit-and-run in Winslow Township: police

Winslow Township police are searching for the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run on Saturday.

What we know:

Authorities have identified the deceased as 36-year-old Jon Kitzmiller.

Police say Saturday at around 7:30 p.m. Kitzmiller was found lying in the street after being hit by a vehicle near the intersection of Andrews Road and Lehigh Manor Drive.

Authorities believe he was walking westbound in the middle of the roadway when he was hit.

Kitzmiller was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

As for the driver, they left the scene without reporting the crash.

What they're saying:

"I don’t know how anyone humane can do something like that. I really don’t," says Vicky Frasier, a neighbor and friend.

"That is very disturbing that somebody would just leave an innocent person in the middle of the road like that," says another neighbor.

Neighbors say Kitzmiller was not known to walk around the neighborhood, but had been struggling with the recent loss of his husband.

"I went over every single day and I told him that maybe you should seek counseling because I picked up he was very depressed," says Frasier.

Those close to Kitzmiller are hoping the driver of the vehicle will come forward.

"Please have a heart, have a conscience and do the right thing. I’m pretty sure we all would understand that it was an accident and just be kind, just do the right thing, turn yourself in," says a neighbor.

What you can do:

If you have any information about this case, you are asked to contact the Winslow Township Police department immediately.