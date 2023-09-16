Suspect sought after fatally shooting man, 26, multiple times in West Oak Lane: police

article

Philadelphia police are searching for a killer who took aim at a 26-year-old man, shooting him fatally multiple times.

The shooting happened Saturday afternoon, around 12:15, on the 7300 block of North 19th Street, in Philadelphia’s West Oak Lane neighborhood, according to officials.

Responding officers found the victim had been shot many times across his body.

Medics rushed him to Einstein Medical Center, where he died shortly after he arrived.

Officials say an active investigation is underway, though no weapons have been recovered and no arrests have been made.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215.686.TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.