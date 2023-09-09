Suspect sought after Hunting Park shooting which critically injured victim: police

A suspect is being pursued after a shooting in Hunting Park that left a 33-year-old man in critical condition and police are seeking help in identifying that suspect.

The shooting happened on August 14, officials say, just after 8:30 at night, on the 1700 block of West Juniata Street.

In surveillance video, a man is seen getting out on the passenger side of a gray 2007 to 2010 Saturn Aura, walks to the location where the victim is sitting inside a car, pulls a gun and begins shooting. The victim was taken to a local hospital by a private vehicle and listed in critical condition.

The suspect speeds back to the gray Saturn Aura, jumps into the passenger side and peels off. The vehicle was last seen traveling on Germantown Avenue, by Bristol Street.

Police are asking the public for help in identifying the suspect, or the vehicle. The suspect is described as having a medium complexion with a partially gray beard, but no mustache and was wearing a white and blue ball cap, a blue hoodie with a zipper, a white t-shirt, dark pants and black shoes.

Anyone with any information regarding the suspect, the vehicle or the incident is urged to contact Philadelphia Police.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215.686.TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.