Suspect sought after man fatally stabbed in Northeast Philly: police

The Brief Philadelphia police are asking for help identifying a man wanted in a deadly stabbing. The victim, 22-year-old Joshua Toth, was found with multiple stab wounds and later died at the hospital. A $20,000 reward is available for information leading to an arrest and conviction.



Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man wanted in connection with a fatal stabbing that happened in Northeast Philadelphia on Sunday, May 24.

What we know:

Officers were on the 6000 block of Torresdale Avenue for another disturbance when witnesses alerted them to a stabbing victim nearby at Benner Street and Torresdale Avenue.

Police say they found 22-year-old Joshua Toth in the backseat of a gold Toyota Camry with multiple stab wounds to his torso.

Toth was taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 12:14 p.m.

Police are urging anyone with information about the suspect’s identity or whereabouts to contact the Philadelphia Police Department’s Homicide Unit or submit an anonymous tip.

What you can do:

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this case.

Police have released the below images of the suspect and are hoping someone in the community can help identify him.

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The Philadelphia Police Department says tips can be submitted anonymously, and encourages anyone with information to come forward.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the suspect’s name and no arrest has been made yet.