Suspect sought after woman in wheelchair killed in hit-and-run in Lower Merion: police

New images provided by Lower Merion police show the suspect and suspected vehicle wanted in connection with a deadly hit-and-run that occurred in Bala Cynwd Monday morning.

Lower Merion police responded to the report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle near City Avenue and Conshohocken Road around 2 a.m. Monday.

Upon arrival, officers quickly determined that the striking vehicle fled the scene.

Police say the victim was a 61-year-old former resident of Philadelphia who was unhoused. The victim is said to have been disabled and confined to a wheelchair.

Officials say she was known to frequent the City Avenue corridor in Bala Cynwyd.

Upon further investigation, police say she was ejected from the wheelchair upon impact with the striking vehicle and suffered critical injuries.

Officers at the scene performed lifesaving efforts. However, she was pronounced dead at Lankenau Hospital.

The victim will not be publicly identified until all family members are contacted.

The striking vehicle is described as a late model Toyota Camry, dark colored paint, four door sedan, heavy tint on all windows, with a probable PA registration. The vehicle will have damage to the lower passenger front bumper, passenger front quarter panel, and possibly the passenger side mirror. The vehicle may also have scratches along the length of the passenger side.

The operator of the vehicle and suspect is described as: a Black male, medium build, black Nike brand hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black shoes. The sweatshirt has distinct logo on the chest reading "Just Do It" in large white script.

The striking vehicle was last seen south on City Avenue at a high rate of speed.

Anyone with information on the striking vehicle is urged to contact us at 610-649-1000 or 610-645-6228.