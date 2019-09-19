Suspect sought in robbery, shooting inside Olney store

Philadelphia police have released surveillance footage of a man wanted in connection with a robbery that ended in a shooting in Olney.

The incident occurred at 11:45 p.m. Wednesday at a store on the 5400 block of North 5th Street.

Police say the suspect walked inside the store and announced a robbery as he brandished a silver and black semi-automatic handgun.

The suspect proceeded to rob multiple customers inside the store, when one of them fought back. At that time, video shows the suspect raising the gun and firing a single shot into the store.

No one inside the store was struck by the gunfire, and no other injuries were reported.

The suspect has been described as a black male between the ages of 25 and 35, with a beard and a thin build.