Suspect sought in shooting that injured Rite Aid security guard in North Philadelphia

Philadelphia police have released images of a man they say shot a loss prevention officer following an altercation outside of a North Philadelphia Rite Aid.

The incident occurred around 9 p.m. Tuesday night at the Rite Aid at Broad and Oxford streets.

Police say the suspect and a woman were asked to leave the store following a verbal dispute. After they were escorted out, police say the male suspect and a security guard got into a physical altercation in a nearby parking lot.

The fight escalated and police say the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the security guard in the foot. The guard, a 41-year-old man, was taken to Temple University Hospital in stable condition.

Police say the suspect was wearing a Florida Marlins baseball hat and was traveling in a gold or silver SUV.

Anyone with information about the suspect or incident is asked to contact police.

