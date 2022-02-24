Suspect sought in stabbing, vehicular assault outside Burlington County Wawa

article

Authorities in Burlington County are searching for a man who allegedly stabbed a person and ran over another during an argument in a Wawa parking lot.

The Edgewater Police Department said the incident assault happened around 2 a.m. Sunday morning outside a Wawa on Route 130 in South Edgewater Township.

According to investigators, the suspect stabbed someone during an apparent argument then got into his car and intentionally ran into another person.

The department shared multiple security images on Thursday from outside and inside the Wawa. They described the suspect as a Black or Hispanic man between 6'1 and 6'3 with a full beard.

The car used in the alleged assault is believed to be a dark-colored Buick Regal with Pennsylvania license plates. Authorities did not share the license plate number.

Anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Edgewater Park Police Department.

