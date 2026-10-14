Suspect tried to steal $1,500 worth of Red Bull from Target in Cheltenham, police say

The Brief Zakee Laroda was arrested after allegedly trying to steal over $1,500 worth of Red Bull from a Target in Cheltenham. Police say Laroda ran from officers when confronted and "violently resisted arrest" before he was Tased and placed in custody. Laroda's criminal history includes past charges of retail theft, aggravated assault, and intent to deliver narcotics.



Police used a Taser to subdue a suspect accused of trying to steal over $1,500 worth of Red Bull from a Target in Pennsylvania.

What we know:

Officers from the Cheltenham Police Department were called to Target on Shoppers Lane on Monday for reports of a theft in progress.

Police encountered Zakee Laroda, who they say tried to run from officers and violently resisted arrest before being Tased and placed in custody.

Police say Laroda was attempting to steal $1,547 worth of Red Bull energy drinks.

He was charged with retail theft, receiving stolen property, and resisting arrest.

Dig deeper:

Police say Laroda's criminal history includes retail theft, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, and possession with intent to deliver narcotics.