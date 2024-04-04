Suspect wanted in attempted juvenile sex assault at Philadelphia rec center: police

article

Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man sought in connection to the attempted sexual assault of a juvenile at a recreational center in Northeast Philadelphia.

The attempted sexual assault occurred at Cecil B. Moore Rec Center on North 22nd Street on March 28.

Police say the juvenile victim first encountered the suspect at the Red Fox corner store on Lehigh Avenue, which is about a mile away from the rec center.

The suspect is described as a thin-built 5-foot-10 man in his 30s with trimmed facial hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police immediately.