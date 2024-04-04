Caught on camera: Suspects steal $32,000 from Uber passenger during Philadelphia crash

A woman was taking a ride in an Uber when she suddenly became the victim of a strong-arm robbery this week.

Video captured the moment two suspects crashed into the back of her Uber vehicle on the 7200 block of Ogontz Avenue.

When the Uber driver got out to check the damage, police say the suspects stole a money bag as she sat inside the car.

The bag was filled with $32,000.

Police say the woman, a Rite Aid manager, was on her way to deliver a cash deposit.

Another video showed the suspects following the victim's Uber down Ogontz Avenue before the robbery.

Police have yet to say if the suspects have any connection to the victim.

No injures were reported, and no arrests have been made.

The suspected vehicle is described as a silver/gray Honda CRV with a paper tag and "Lyft" sticker on the front of the passenger side.