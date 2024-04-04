Deadly shooting erupts near LaSalle University, Central High in East Germantown

A man was shot and killed when gunfire erupted just outside LaSalle University's campus Wednesday night.

Police found the 40-year-old victim on the 1700 block of West Olney Avenue just before 9 p.m.

He was rushed to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the stomach, and pronounced dead a short time later.

Police say the victim and another man were arguing when the shooting erupted, and the man collapsed to the ground.

MORE HEADLINES:

Central High School is also right across the street from the deadly scene.

However, police do not believe the shooter is connected to LaSalle University or Central High School.

No arrests have been made, and no weapons were recovered.