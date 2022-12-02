Suspect wanted in November Point Breeze violent attack, robbery, taken into custody in Baltimore

article

A suspect wanted in connection with a violent attack outside a Point Breeze convenience store has been taken into custody in Baltimore.

Officials say the FBI Violent Crime Task Force took Lance Ryan into custody in Baltimore, Maryland Friday morning.

Ryan is accused of stalking two people inside a convenience store in Point Breeze on November 7 and violently attacking them and robbing them of their belongings once outside the store.

Ryan allegedly entered the store around 8:30 p.m. that evening and began stalking two people inside the store. When they left the store, police say Ryan put on a mask and followed them outside.

Police say he violently attacked both people outside of the store.

The second victim was knocked unconscious and then robbed of their belongings. Ryan then allegedly walked back over to the first victim and took their belongings.

Officials say Ryan will be returned to Philadelphia to face charges.