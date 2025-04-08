Suspect wanted for Philly playground shooting that left teen critically injured

article

The Brief A man is being sought in connection to a critical shooting at a playground earlier this month. At least 11 shots were fired, striking an 18-year-old victim twice. An arrest warrant has been issued for a suspected shooter.



Gunfire rang out at a playground in Philadelphia's East Germantown neighborhood earlier this month, and now police are asking for the public's help to find the suspected shooter.

What we know:

Police have issued an active arrest warrant for 23-year-old Anthony T. Smith.

He is wanted for aggravated assault and weapons offenses in connection with a shooting at Lonnie Young Playground on East Chelten Avenue on April 1.

An 18-year-old was struck in the chest twice. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The backstory:

Police say a group of juveniles were fighting at the playground when more people jumped in, and it escalated into a shooting.

Video from the scene appears to show two shooters exchanging gunfire, according to authorities.

A weapon was recovered from the scene, along with 11 shell casings.

About 40 children were in the area of the playground at the time, but none were injured.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the suspect's whereabouts is asked to contact the police.