Suspect who sexually assaulted teenage girl in South Philadelphia sought by police

article

The Philadelphia Police Department's Special Victims Unit is asking for the public's help to identify a suspect wanted in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl.

Police say the man entered a private residence on the 2500 block of South 3rd Street on September 21 around 10:30 p.m.

Authorities say they do not know how the man gained access to the home.

While inside the residence, the man used a flashlight to go through drawers before sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl, police say.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

The suspect later fled the home and was last seen walking south on the 2600 block of South Hancock Street, according to authorities.

Officials say the teen's wallet and Visa card were also stolen by the suspect.

Anyone with information on the incident or suspect is asked to contact Philadelphia police.