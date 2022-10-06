Police: Man 'amazingly' not hit after 4 suspects fire more than 30 shots at him in Overbrook

A man is lucky to be alive after police say a group of four suspects fired more than 30 shots at him in Overbrook last month.

According to police, the shooting occurred on September 21 around 8:30 p.m. on the 1400 block of North 75th Street in Philadelphia's Overbrook neighborhood.

Authorities say surveillance video released shows four men firing down the street toward the male victim.

More than 30 shots were fired, leaving several cars and homes in the area struck, officials say.

The intended target was "amazingly" not struck by gunfire, according to police.

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact police by calling 215-686-8477 or submitting an anonymous form online.