Suspected explosive devices, guns, drugs found in convicted felon's Philadelphia home: police
PHILADELPHIA - A convicted felon is in custody after a 911 call led to a massive weapon and illegal drugs bust, and the evacuation of an entire Philadelphia neighborhood block this weekend.
The terrifying ordeal unfolded inside a home on the 4200 block of Cottman Avenue in Mayfair around 1 p.m. Sunday.
Once inside, police discovered multiple firearms, a bulletproof vest, jugs filled with a liquid chemical, narcotics and a money-making machine.
An AR-style rifle with an obliterated serial number, 357 revolver, Taurus 9 mm, along with alleged marijuana, crystal meth, crack cocaine, mushrooms, heroin and Xanax pills were all recovered, according to authorities.
Police say a suspected explosive device containing eight smaller devices was also found during a search of the property.
Nearby residents were evacuated from their homes until the bomb squad arrived to clear the hazmat scene.
Nine devices were removed from the home, eight of which "containing a fine powdery substance similar in appearance and consistency to known explosive powders, consistent in design and construction to improvised explosive devices."
A 35-year-old man, who police say is a convicted felon, was taken into custody. His identity and previous charges have yet to be released, and current charges are pending an investigation.