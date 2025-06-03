Suspected stolen vehicle crashes into Philadelphia home during police chase

The Brief A Philadelphia home was struck by a vehicle fleeing police Tuesday morning. State troopers were pursuing the suspected stolen vehicle. Two people were reportedly taken into custody after a foot pursuit.



A police pursuit ended with a vehicle hitting the side of a home in Philadelphia's West Mount Airy neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

What we know:

Pennsylvania State Police were investigating a vehicle for stolen tags when a chase ensued around 2 a.m.

The suspected stolen vehicle ended up crashing into a home on West Allens Lane near Orwell Road.

Two suspects were reportedly taken into custody after running into woods nearby.

FOX 29 cameras were on scene as two people were taken away in an ambulance.

What we don't know:

Police have yet to release any further information, including any injuries to possible suspects or people inside the home.