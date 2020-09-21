Suspects at large as police clear barricade after shooting in Hunting Park

article

Philadelphia police were on the scene of a barricade situation they say began as a shootout between two men Monday morning.

Officers responded to a call reporting two men were shooting at each other near the 4300 block of Franklin Street around 9 a.m.

Police arrived on the scene and say one of the suspects ran into a bar on the street, barricading himself inside.

SWAT responded to the scene and cleared the building just after 11 a.m.

No injuries have been reported and no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story, stay with FOX 29 for updates.

Advertisement

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!