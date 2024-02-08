Suspects captured after foot chase, deadly shooting in Philadelphia neighborhood: police

Two suspects are in custody after a shooting erupted in Philadelphia's Olney section, fatally striking a 24-year-old man several times.

Police responded when they heard about 10 shots fired on the 4800 block of North Lawrence Street Wednesday night.

They found the victim lying on the sidewalk, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He later died at a local hospital.

About a block away, other officers chased two men they say fled the scene. Both were quickly apprehended.

Two semi-automatic handguns were recovered, along with a bag full of loaded magazines.