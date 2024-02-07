Expand / Collapse search

Biker accused of assaulting woman in front of her kids in Center City pleads guilty: officials

By FOX 29 staff
Biker accused of assaulting woman in front of her kids in Center City pleads guilty

CENTER CITY - A man riding a dirt bike in Philadelphia who jumped onto a woman’s car with her two children inside, before pulling out a gun in viral video last year pleaded guilty to the violent incident Wednesday.

The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office says 26-year-old Cody Heron has pleaded guilty to charges in relation to the violent attack last October.

In video that has since gone viral, Heron is seen kicking in the back window of a woman’s car, with her two children in the backseat.

It happened near City Hall during an unauthorized meet-up of cars and dirt bikes.

He also pointed a gun at her head and headbutted her with his helmet.

The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office plans to release additional information regarding the conviction Thursday.