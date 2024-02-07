Two teens charged with murder in deadly Center City SEPTA platform shooting

Two Philadelphia teenagers are now facing murder charges in a deadly SEPTA platform shooting last month that claimed the life of a 16-year-old boy.

The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office on Wednesday filed murder and related charges against Quadir Humphrey, 18 and Zaire Wilson, 16, after the city's medical examiner's office ruled the Jan. 11 shooting death of 16-year-old Tyshaun Welles a homicide.

Investigators say the shooting happened when a large group of mostly teens crowded a westbound Market-Frankford Line platform at 15th and Market station.

Just before 9:30 p.m., investigators say gunfire rang out inside the station as a train was approaching the platform, which caused the crowd to panic and run.

Welles was taken by police to Jefferson Hospital where he was placed in critical condition and died five days later, authorities said.

SEPTA Police Chief Chuck Lawson told reporters at the scene that three transit police officers were on the platform when shots were fired.

Investigators were able to quickly arrest two teens following the shooting, one of whom Chief Lawson reported is a two-time offender.

"Something has to give," Lawson said. "We gotta get our hands around pattern offenders in this city, the issue in this city is not first-time offenders."

Authorities have not shared a motive for the deadly shooting to this point.