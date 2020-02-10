Suspects in Bala Cynwyd robbery possibly tied to Exton carjacking

Police say two suspects in a robbery in Bala Cynwyd could be possibly tied to a robbery and carjacking in Exton.

Just after midnight on Saturday, two men smashed their way into an AT&T store on City Line Avene. The suspects were captured on camera without gloves, without masks, and one of the suspects still had his cigarette in his mouth.

"There's a lot of similarities clothing similarities, which led us to believe that they are in fact the same people," Lower Merion Detective Sergeant Michael Vice said.

On Sunday, Exton Square Mall employees were chasing the men across the Boscovs parking lot after they allegedly robbed a store that’s when they found Chris Burton in the Starbucks drive-thru.

“Two guys came up to my passenger side. My windows were down. Opened my door, forced their way into my car with a couple of hammers, pushed me out of the car,” Burton told FOX 29 Sunday. “They were threatening me with the hammers. They’re, like, three-pound hammers, you know, like you break up tile with.”

Police believe these same men went on to carjack a man the next day in Exton dressed the same way.



"It certainly looks like they’re wearing the same clothing to me—the bright yellow tracksuit is very identifiable," Vice said.

The men are also suspected of committing a string of retail thefts across multiple counties and states.

As people proceed with caution, police say these men could be dangerous and as of now they are still out there.

"That’s our goal we wanna get them off the street as soon as we can," Vice said.

If you have any information on these suspects, please call Detective Sgt. Vice at 610-645-6228.

